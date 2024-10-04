It wasn't so many years ago that we were seeing huge amounts of advertising for various for-profit universities. The idea was that they offered realistic tracks to employment at a reasonable price. It was far from a
Adtalem Global Education Faces Problems But Is Growing Steadily
Summary
- Adtalem Global Education focuses on medical and veterinary education, showing solid profitability and potential growth in a booming healthcare industry.
- Despite a current ratio below 1.0, ATGE maintains a reasonable price/book ratio and generates significant operating cash flow, indicating financial stability.
- Risks include reliance on government financial aid, maintaining accreditation, and ensuring student placements in healthcare jobs, which are crucial for sustaining reputation and revenue.
- With projected revenue growth and a forward P/E ratio of 13.12, Adtalem Global is a cautious buy, offering portfolio diversity in a growing sector.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.