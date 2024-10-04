David Ksir has extensive private equity experience in finance and European real estate. He manages a small 8-figure family office focused on generating reliable dividend income through value investing.

David also contributes to the High Yield Landlord which is led by Jussi Askola and has a team of 5 other top Seeking Alpha REIT and income analysts. They help investors become passive landlords with their 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Service features include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), community through chat room, buy/sell alerts, and educational content.

Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor Deep Value Explorer.