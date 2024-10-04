I'm certainly not an apologist for the Biden administration, but as the charts below show, the economy on balance has done pretty well in the past several years. The monetary source of the Big Inflation of 2001-2002 has been largely extinguished, real
Looking Pretty Good: M2, GDP And Corporate Profits
Summary
- The economy has shown strong growth, exceeding expectations with over 2.3% annual growth, despite predictions of a recession in 2023.
- Massive government stimulus led to a surge in M2 money supply, causing inflation in 2021-2022, but the Fed's rate hikes have since stabilized it.
- Corporate profits have reached record levels, significantly outpacing nominal GDP growth, largely due to the 2018 corporate tax cuts.
- Reversing the Trump tax cuts, as proposed by the Harris-Walz administration, could threaten economic growth and the stock market.
