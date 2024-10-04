The market did not react well to the Q3 2024 results and punished the stock with an 11% drop. Normalized EPS reached $0.33, $0.02 more than expected, but revenues disappointed: $1.52 billion, about $37 million less than expected.
Levi Strauss' Q3 Results Are Not Appreciated By The Market
Summary
- Levi Strauss & Co. faces challenges with disappointing revenue and declining Dockers sales, but improved profitability through a focus on DTC sales and the Levi's brand.
- Despite underperformance, LEVI's gross margin hit a record 60%, with significant growth in DTC sales and a strong market position in denim.
- The company is divesting underperforming brands like Dockers to concentrate on high-growth brands, including Beyond Yoga, which saw a 19.3% sales increase.
- Concerns persist over LEVI's limited success in China and overall brand diversification, but shareholder returns remain strong, with $70 million returned this quarter.
