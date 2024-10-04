Holding Back On Helmerich & Payne
Summary
- Oilfield services company Helmerich & Payne’s market capitalization is $3.3 billion.
- HP pays a dividend of 3.0%. It occasionally pays a supplemental dividend or repurchases shares but did not do so in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
- Helmerich & Payne is a dominant driller in the US Permian, with majors as customers. Its acquisition of KCA Deutag widens its land drilling scope to the Middle East.
- Rig utilization was 62% in late July 2024. Middle East tension is not expected to materially affect results in either direction.
