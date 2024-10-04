In our previous analysis, we highlighted the competition between Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel in the CPU market, with AMD having seen significant growth in desktop CPUs, narrowing the performance gap and increasing its market share, and similarly
AMD: Strong Growth Recovery Ahead
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices' revenue growth and margins are recovering, but H1 2024 growth fell short; Q3 2024 indicates a 16% YoY increase.
- The Gaming segment declined due to weak gaming console sales, while the Embedded segment was affected by broader FPGA market weakness.
- Profitability margins show improvement, driven by normalization of amortization expenses post-Xilinx acquisition.
- We maintain our Buy rating on AMD, expecting growth to improve through 2025 despite H1 challenges.
