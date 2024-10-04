Laser1987

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) considering bankruptcy filing - WSJ. (00:24) Port strike ends as dockworkers said to agree on tentative deal with 62% wage hike. (01:16) Is Hims & Hers (HIMS) rally at risk as GLP-1 shortages ease? (02:17)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) has reportedly begun discussions on a potential bankruptcy.

The ultra-low cost carrier has struggled since March when JetBlue Airways (JBLU) abandoned a merger agreement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Spirit has been in talks with creditors about the terms of a bankruptcy filing.

Although a restructuring of its balance sheet has also been under consideration, the newspaper said that more recently, discussions have focused on reaching agreement with creditors to support the filing.

Citing sources, the reporting stated that a filling -- should it happen -- is not imminent.

The Journal noted that Spirit has a $3.3B debt load, with more than $1.1B in secured bonds due in less than a year.

Spirit Airlines is down 36% in premarket action after closing Thursday down 3.45%.

Dockworkers at ports on the East and Gulf coasts have ended their three-day strike, for now.

Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that the union reached a tentative agreement with employers that includes a wage hike of about 62% over six years.

The increase would raise average wages to around $63 an hour over the life of the contract, compared to the prior $39 an hour.

The International Longshoremen's Association, the union representing the port workers, had been seeking a 77% wage hike. The United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), the port employer group, previously raised its offer to a nearly 50% hike.

The ILA agreed to prolong the master labor contract until January 15 to end the strike and continue negotiating outstanding issues, particularly the union's demand for a ban on automation.

The strike impacted 36 ports from Maine to Texas.

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS), the telehealth platform that offers compounded versions of weight loss drugs, dropped nearly 10% on Thursday after the FDA confirmed that Eli Lilly's (LLY) GLP-1 tirzepatide was no longer in shortage.

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) rose 20% on a single day in May when the company announced plans to launch compounded versions of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) semaglutide at a sharp discount.

The stock has lost ~9% since then as weight loss drugmakers took steps to improve GLP-1 shortages and widen their market reach while the FDA continued to issue warnings on compounded GLP-1s.

However, HIMS continues to see prospects in a post-shortage scenario thanks to tweaked versions of the drug.

"Even in a post-shortage world, we expect the continued expansion of our product portfolio in this category, particularly personalized treatments, to create an offering that is safe, accessible, and durable in the long term," a company spokesperson told Barron's.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 5:15 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory . Crude oil is up 0.8% at $74/barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.3% at $61,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3% and the DAX is flat. Markets in mainland China remain closed for a holiday until October 8th.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Summit Therapeutics' (SMMT) shares surged as much as 15% after the FDA granted Fast Track designation to its ivonescimab cancer drug.

