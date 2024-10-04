GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) still has some room to run. This fund invests in mining gold/silver stocks and major energy plays. Gold has moved up and oil seems poised to follow. In our last article on crude
GGN: Still Has Some Room To Run
Summary
- GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust offers growth potential with a portfolio focused on energy and mining stocks, benefiting from rising gold and oil prices.
- The fund's quarterly report shows a strong position in energy (33.5%) and mining/gold (55%), despite minor losses in key holdings like Barrick Gold and Newmont Corp.
- Oil prices are expected to rise due to falling global inventories and OPEC+ production cuts, while gold prices may surge to $2,700-$3,000 driven by lower interest rates.
- GGN's capital gains and dividends have yielded a 16% return, making it a robust income-generating investment with potential for further growth.
