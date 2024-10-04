JD.com: This Is Probably Just The Beginning

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.47K Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • JD is still struggling to grow its top line, but due to improving margins and share buybacks, the bottom line almost doubled in the second quarter.
  • In the years to come, JD will continue to grow its top line and can also use its free cash flow and cash reserves for share buybacks.
  • Despite increasing 100% from its bottom, the stock price is still deeply undervalued.

JD.com hat im September 2021 die Marke "JD MALL" eingeführt, die aktualisierte Version seines E-Space-Omnichannel-Retail-Experience-Stores

JUN LI/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At the start of 2024, the first article I wrote was about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and in the article I argued that the stock, which was one of the worst investments in 2023

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.47K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, JD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JD
--
JDCMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News