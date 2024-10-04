Immersion Corporation: This Company Delivered 3 Years' Worth Of Revenue In One Quarter

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
455 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Removing Barnes & Noble's P&L contribution, Immersion's haptic business generated $52m in Q2 after winning license agreements from OEMs.
  • With no R&D spending and only 14 employees, Immersion is more focused on maximising its existing patent portfolio in the niche haptic technology market.
  • Sales driven by Immersion's haptic licensing deals could grow due to VR adoption, especially from Meta, in the years ahead.
  • Overall, due to the limited communication from management and lack of investor marketing, it's hard to judge the company and its valuation, hence the "hold" recommendation.
Sony PlayStation 5 console and games

Girts Ragelis

Background

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is a small cap valued at $280m that sells licenses for its haptic technology. Haptic technology is embedded in a variety of electronic devices, mostly gaming-based devices such as Sony PlayStation PS5 controllers and Nintendo Switches. Haptic feedback is

This article was written by

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
455 Followers
I'm an IMC qualified contributor who's followed financial markets for 5 years and has worked professionally in primary investment research for over 2 years. I'm a generalist who enjoys researching businesses from a buttom's up angle with a deep interest in smaller under covered companies where there is greater opportunity for mis-pricing and finding asymmetric opportunities where the downside is limited.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IMMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News