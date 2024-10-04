AMD: GPU And CDNA Roadmap For The Next 2 Years
Summary
- I reiterate a “Buy” rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a fair value of $205 per share, driven by strong R&D and growth prospects.
- AMD's upcoming Instinct MI325X and future MI350 and MI400 series, powered by CDNA architecture, promise significant advancements in AI and GPU markets.
- Oracle Cloud's adoption of AMD's MI300X accelerators validates AMD's technology, enhancing its competitive position against Nvidia and expanding its customer base.
- Projected revenue growth of 25% in data center business and 12% overall in FY25, supported by strong Ryzen and Zen 5 processor sales.
