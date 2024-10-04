Welcome to the future. While we were once growing up in the era promising a myriad of digital communication, we are now drowning in a sea of data provided by any number of companies and organizations. The technology allowing that
CommScope Shifts To Profitability, But Financing Needs Suggest Caution Needed
Summary
- CommScope is a global provider of communication infrastructure, showing signs of profitability after years of struggle, driven by their CommScope NEXT initiative.
- Despite expected profitability, CommScope faces significant risks, including a weak balance sheet, dependency on third-party capital spending, and potential international trade tariffs.
- Revenue growth is modest, but profitability is projected to improve, with earnings per share expected to rise from 93¢ this year to $1.06 next year.
- Given the risks, especially related to international trade, I recommend holding off on investing in CommScope until after the election.
