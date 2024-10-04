BB Seguridade Q2: Resilience In The Face Of Difficulties

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
449 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Strong Q2 results, with above-expectation revenue and earnings, are driven by segments like rural and credit life insurance.
  • Attractive valuation with a Non-GAAP P/E (FWD) of 9.46x, implying a 24.6% upside potential.
  • Caution is advised due to potential risks from Rio Grande do Sul floods and agribusiness challenges, but the overall risk/return ratio is favorable.

Overhead view of young Asian women managing home finance using laptop & smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying BB Seguridade (OTCPK:BBSEY) shares after the release of the 2nd quarter results. It is worth noting that this article is a continuation of my thesis of starting coverage

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
449 Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBSEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBSEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBSEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News