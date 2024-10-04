5 September Dividend Raises - Yield Up To 4.9%

Oct. 04, 2024 10:14 AM ETDUK, MGEE, SPG, UNP, AVGO, AVGO:CA
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • September was a splendid month for my 85-stock portfolio with five dividend raises, enhancing the joy of dividend-loving investing.
  • Duke Energy, MGE Energy, Simon Property Group, Union Pacific, and Broadcom all saw dividend increases, though some raises were modest and valuations varied.
  • Despite some stocks being overvalued, the portfolio's 6.4% forward high-yield and 16.47% YTD performance affirm the strategy of quality dividend growth.
  • Diversification, value purchasing, and positive earnings remain key goals, ensuring the portfolio continues to deliver fun and lucrative returns through dividends.
  • Rose's Take and Recommendation given for owning the investments.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Macro Trading Factory. Learn More »

Man Leans Ladder Against Tall Stack Of Coins Topped With Interest Rate Symbol

DNY59

Splendid September

March, June, September, and December are the most common quarterly dividend-paying months usually making those the happiest and biggest for dividend-loving investors. 48% of my 85 stock portfolio pays in those months with the remainder of quarterly payers evenly divided between the

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.7K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Rose Portfolio "RIG" holds 85 investments, and these are the 5 raises received from the 40 payers in September.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DUK--
Duke Energy Corporation
MGEE--
MGE Energy, Inc.
SPG--
Simon Property Group, Inc.
UNP--
Union Pacific Corporation
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News