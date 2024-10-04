BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is an office REIT with properties in the largest metropolitan areas of the United States. As with many REITs, we look at the 50-BPS Fed rate cut two weeks ago (with signs of more to come), and
BXP: Priced Like A Growing Money Market
Summary
- BXP, Inc. is an office REIT with "premier" properties in major U.S. metropolitan areas.
- The recent Fed rate cut and potential future cuts should lower interest expense and support new acquisitions.
- Its large cap clients give it durability in times of weakness, with leasing activity tracking the pace of earnings growth.
- Premier real estate is a narrow focus, and the big question is where they will continue to make favorable acquisitions over extended time.
- At the current price, investors get something like a money market with modest growth, which makes for a good Hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.