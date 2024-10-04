Though the markets have shown signs of fatigue with a recent fall from peaks, many of the AI stocks that powered this year's rally are still up by unimaginable levels this year. Included among them is one company you've likely
SoundHound: Acquisition Makes Me Jittery
Summary
- SoundHound AI's stock has surged over 100% YTD, driven by a raised revenue outlook and strategic acquisitions, but questions remain about the sustainability of this growth.
- The company's recent acquisition of Amelia AI, while potentially synergistic, raises concerns about SoundHound's reliance on M&A versus organic growth.
- The Amelia deal is costly, involving $80 million in cash and stock, $39 million in assumed debt, and generous equity awards for Amelia's employees.
- The stock already trades at a generous ~10x forward revenue multiple. With no guarantees that its M&A strategy will play out, I prefer to remain on the sidelines with a neutral rating.
