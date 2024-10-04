September Jobs Report: The Fed Cutting Into A Good Economy Is Bullish

Oct. 04, 2024
MTS Insights
Summary

  • The US labor market showed strength in September, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 254,000, significantly surpassing expectations and lowering the unemployment rate to 4.1%.
  • Private sector job gains were robust, particularly in education, health services, and leisure and hospitality, indicating optimism ahead of the holiday season.
  • Wage growth accelerated, with average hourly earnings up 0.4% MoM and 4.0% YoY, suggesting potential inflationary pressures, especially in the services sector.
  • Market reactions were positive, with Treasury yields and equity futures rising, reinforcing a bullish outlook for stocks as the Fed is expected to cut rates into a strong economy.

Hot, Relieved Businessman Holding an Electric Fan

John Cumming/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Data September Forecast August
Nonfarm Payroll Employment (Change) +254,000 +140,000 +159,000 (revised up 17,000)
Private Nonfarm Payroll Employment (Change) +223,000 +125,000 +114,000
Unemployment Rate 4.1% 4.2% 4.2%
Average Hourly Earnings (YoY%)

MTS Insights
