|Data
|September
|Forecast
|August
|Nonfarm Payroll Employment (Change)
|+254,000
|+140,000
|+159,000 (revised up 17,000)
|Private Nonfarm Payroll Employment (Change)
|+223,000
|+125,000
|+114,000
|Unemployment Rate
|4.1%
|4.2%
|4.2%
|Average Hourly Earnings (YoY%)
September Jobs Report: The Fed Cutting Into A Good Economy Is Bullish
Summary
- The US labor market showed strength in September, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 254,000, significantly surpassing expectations and lowering the unemployment rate to 4.1%.
- Private sector job gains were robust, particularly in education, health services, and leisure and hospitality, indicating optimism ahead of the holiday season.
- Wage growth accelerated, with average hourly earnings up 0.4% MoM and 4.0% YoY, suggesting potential inflationary pressures, especially in the services sector.
- Market reactions were positive, with Treasury yields and equity futures rising, reinforcing a bullish outlook for stocks as the Fed is expected to cut rates into a strong economy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.