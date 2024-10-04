My rating for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCPK:ACDSF) (A17U:SP) is a Buy now. I have upgraded ACDSF's rating from a Hold to a Buy, considering the rate cut tailwind and the potential for a growth in data center exposure. In addition, CapitaLand Ascendas
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount, e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!