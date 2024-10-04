NAIL: Top 10 Holdings Remain Attractively Valued Relative To The S&P 500
Summary
- The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF seeks to deliver 300% (3x) of the return of an index tracking US stocks exposed to the homebuilding sector.
- NAIL has outperformed the SPY in 2024 and over the past five years but has also seen significant near-term draw-downs.
- The forward P/E multiple of the index's top ten holdings has increased since July 2024 but remains attractive relative to the SPY.
- The index NAIL tracks should deliver a high single-digit return for investors, with the 3x leverage of NAIL translating it into a low-double-digit gain.
- Key risks to consider include daily replication of returns, excessive downward volatility during market corrections, and the upcoming US elections.
