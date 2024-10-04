As the November 2024 election draws near, the election outcome will profoundly affect the financial markets. Whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins the presidency, each administration will bring distinct policies creating investment opportunities and potential risks for investors. With a divisive
Election Outcome Presents Opportunity For Investors
Summary
- If Trump wins, that election outcome will likely favor the traditional energy sector, with policies designed to roll back regulations from the current administration that have restricted oil and gas exploration.
- Defense spending is another area that would benefit from a Trump election outcome.
- If Kamala Harris wins the election, it will likely create a tailwind for the clean energy sector.
- Harris’s healthcare agenda is expected to focus on expanding access to healthcare, strengthening the Affordable Care Act, and implementing policies to reduce prescription drug prices.
