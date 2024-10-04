Generali: Time To Take Profits Despite Its High Dividend Yield

Summary

  • Generali reported strong top-line growth in H1 2024, but weaker profitability in the P&C segment due to higher claims costs and financial expenses.
  • Despite a high-dividend yield and solid capital position, Generali's shares are fairly valued, limiting upside potential in the near term.
  • Generali's diversified business profile and recent acquisition of Conning boosted asset management revenues, but overall earnings were offset by P&C segment challenges.
  • Investors should consider taking profits on Generali, as other European insurers like Aviva offer higher yields and better income prospects.
Assicurazione Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) has reported a mixed performance during the first half of 2024, as strong top-line growth was offset by lower earnings in the P&C segment. While the company offers a high-dividend yield, its shares are currently fairly valued and

