HODL: Best Current Spot Bitcoin ETF

Adam Lyons
Summary

  • Bitcoin's long-term value is driven by the unstable nature of modern monetary policy and its potential as a hedge against fiat system issues.
  • Spot bitcoin ETFs, especially those with low fees and high liquidity, offer retail investors easy access to bitcoin's price movements.
  • VanEck Bitcoin ETF is the top pick until March 2025 due to its waived fees, but post-March, BTC, IBIT, and FBTC become more attractive.
  • Investors should monitor VanEck and Gemini's performance and be prepared for bitcoin's volatility, switching ETFs if necessary after fee waivers end.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been by far the most successful asset class since its inception in 2009. If I am ever tempted to sell part of my position, I like to look at charts like this one, comparing bitcoin's performance to

Future religion professor, currently with 2 master’s degrees from Princeton Seminary. Investing enthusiast, optimizing portfolio returns using leverage and diversification.

