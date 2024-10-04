I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. Portfolio Returns: 42% in 2019, 81% in 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, 12% in 2023, and 14% YTD2024.

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path .

Sprott Inc (NYSE: SII ) is a North American investment company that is listed in Canada (TSX: SII:CA ) and the U.S. The reporting currency is U.S. dollars. The company is profiling itself as a critical materials investment company, but most

It focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which do allow investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing.

Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics and manages a small investment company. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.