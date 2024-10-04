BTZ: Risks May Exceed Upside Potential For Bonds And This Bond CEF

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(31min)

Summary

  • The BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust offers a high yield of 8.96%, appealing to income-seeking investors despite its limited inflation protection.
  • The BTZ closed-end fund's substantial allocation to fixed-income securities makes it vulnerable in an inflationary environment, which favors equities and hard assets instead.
  • Recent economic data suggests inflation may not be under control, potentially limiting the Federal Reserve's ability to cut interest rates further.
  • The fund's leverage and trading activity boost returns but also increase volatility, making it suitable for investors with higher risk tolerance.
  • Bonds are already fully priced for interest rate cuts, and if the Fed is forced to turn hawkish, then they will decline. The risks could exceed the potential rewards.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Money growth

PM Images

The BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that could be attractive to any investor whose goal is to earn a high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. The fund

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.25K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTZ Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BTZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News