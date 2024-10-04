After covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in August and putting out a Buy rating related to short-term momentum factors from the upgrade supercycle, the stock gained 9% in price. I am returning to a long-term-oriented approach for this analysis, touching
Apple Might Be Tempting Ahead Of Q4, But A Correction Is Coming
Summary
- Ahead of Apple's Q4 earnings, long-term investors should be cautious about expanding positions at current valuations.
- Initial sales for iPhone 16/16 Plus are below expectations. However, pending Apple Intelligence deployment indicates potential for future growth.
- While Apple's market cap may exceed $4T soon, this growth might not last. Long-term investors should hold their positions instead of buying more.
- Long-term investors should watch for potential growth declines due to innovation challenges and a diversifying hardware market affecting Apple's performance.
