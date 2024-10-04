Now that I am enjoying the retirement phase of my investing life, I have discovered the joy of collecting monthly passive income in my Income Compounder portfolio. One type of security that I hold in my current IC portfolio
NHS: High-Yield Bond CEF Yields Over 12% And May Benefit From Lower Rates
Summary
- I recommend holding Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies for its 12.8% yield, despite its current high premium to NAV.
- The NHS closed-end fund benefits from lower interest rates, which increase bond prices, and has outperformed peers in total return YTD.
- The fund's steady monthly distributions and defensive portfolio make it a compelling high-yield income option.
- Watch for market corrections to buy NHS closer to NAV, as the current premium may lead to price volatility.
