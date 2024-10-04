EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) released a major update on October 3, 2024, that has acted as a catalyst for the stock that sent the share price upwards by 60% by market close. EVgo announced a $1.05b guaranteed loan through the Department of Energy
EVgo Is Positioned For Quantity Over Quality And May Risk Margin Compression
Summary
- EVgo stock surged 60% following a $1.05 billion DOE loan to further develop the national charging network, 40% of which will be built in marginalized areas.
- EVgo's partnership with GM aims to elevate charging stations' quality, adding 400 fast-charging stalls in key states, potentially making public charging more appealing to customers.
- EV adoption is falling out of favor, with consumer preferences turning to hybrid models. OEMs have broadly cut back on EV and battery programs as a result of declining demand.
