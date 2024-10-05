Stocks To Watch Include Tesla, Zoom Video, PepsiCo, And Delta Air

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

The main economic data release out next week will be the September CPI report. Economists expect the core inflation rate to hold steady at +3.2% year-over-year, and to be up 0.3% on a month-over-month basis. The general expectation is that the CPI print will not be weak or strong enough to affect the size of the next cut. Investors will also have the producer price index report and the preliminary University of Michigan consumer survey for October to digest. As for the Federal Reserve calendar, the release of FOMC minutes from the September meeting and a full slate of Federal Reserve member speeches could give clues as to what to expect at the November FOMC meeting.

The event schedule for the week ahead is dominated by AI events for Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and HP Enterprise (HPE). The Q3 earnings season will also kick off, with Delta Air Lines (DAL), PepsiCo (PEP), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) some of the big names due to report.

The developments in the Middle East will be of high interest to oil traders once again.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, October 7 - Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, October 8 - PepsiCo (PEP) and Accolade (ACCD). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, October 9 - AZZ (AZZ), Applied Digital (APLD), and Helen of Troy (HELE). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, October 10 - Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Domino's Pizza (DPZ). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, October 11