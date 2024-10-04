In the wake of Whole Foods’ ascension from upstart, farm-fresh grocer to national behemoth acquired by Amazon, one more company is following in its wake: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). The Phoenix-based chain, which now has just over 400
Sprouts Farmers Market: Terrific Growth Pace As This Grocer Builds Out More Compact Store Formats
Summary
- I'm initiating Sprouts Farmers Market with a buy rating. The company is experiencing rapid growth, with shares more than doubling year-to-date.
- The company’s sales are surging, driven by new store openings and strong same-store sales growth, outperforming Street expectations.
- The company is planning to build out new compact store formats, which are expected to be a further tailwind to margins.
- Valuation is expensive at ~30x forward EPS and ~18x forward EBIT, but justified with the company's aggressive growth plans.
