Peter Lynch is one of the most successful investors in history. He managed a well-known fund — Magellan Fund — for 13 years. During that period, he earned an annualized total return of ~ 29% or more than twice that the broader market (i.e., the S&P
2 High-Income Picks That Match Peter Lynch Criteria
Summary
- Peter Lynch's investment strategy focuses on undervalued, high-quality stocks with growth potential, exemplified by his introduction of the PEG ratio.
- I present one BDC and one equity REIT that match these criteria.
- In addition, I have selected these two picks so that they could also fit nicely into high income-seeking portfolios.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.