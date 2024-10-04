S&P 500 Earnings: Financials Face A Tough Compare With Q3 2023
Summary
- Next week, Q3 ’24 earnings start and the majority of the interest on the part of investors will be Friday, October 11th’s financial services earnings.
- For the sector as a whole, financial services is presently looking for just +1.8% EPS growth in Q3 ’24.
- Surprising to me was that the financial sector was expecting just +4.8% EPS growth in Q1 ’24, and the actual was more than double that amount at +13.1%.
