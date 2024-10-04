It goes without saying that when it comes to the assessment of investment opportunities, the concept of free cash flow is superior to net earnings. The gist is that FCF can assess a company from angles profits cannot (i.e., factor in capital
COWG: Highly Promising Idea With Just Average Results
Summary
- COWG offers exposure to Russell 1000 companies with robust FCF margins that are momentum-weighted.
- This idea translated into healthy returns amid this bull market, but no consistent alpha has been delivered.
- Grossly overweight in IT, COWG beats IVV when it comes to the weighted-average FCF margin and 3-year FCF CAGR, but lags it meaningfully on the growth front.
- COWG is also more expensive than IVV, as illustrated by the adjusted earnings yield, P/S, and EV/EBITDA.
- After weighing pros and cons carefully, I decided to initiate coverage with a Hold rating.
