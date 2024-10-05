Maersk Is Still Benefiting From The Chaos, But For How Long?

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
3.02K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Despite recent positive financial results, I maintain a Sell rating on AMKBY due to anticipated long-term negative cash flows and dividend instability.
  • Trade disruptions and increased costs have impacted AMKBY's EBIT, with a significant drop from $1.6 billion in 2023 to $963 million in Q2 2024.
  • Oversupply of tonnage and potential normalization of trade routes are expected to push freight rates down, negatively affecting AMKBY's financial performance.

Container Terminal in Hamburg

Jan-Otto

Investment Thesis

On the 26th of April, we continued our line of Sell calls on A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTCPK:AMKBF)(OTCPK:AMKBY)

The bearish camp is a lonely place to be in, as we are the only analysts who have

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
3.02K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMKBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMKBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMKAF
--
AMKBF
--
AMKBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News