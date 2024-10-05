Buy 2 October Dogs Of The Dow And Watch 5 More

While most of this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, two of the ten lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are ready to buy. October finds Verizon ( VZ ), and Intel (

Get the Dogs Of The Dow 'Safer' Dividend Dogcatcher Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information.

Catch A Dog On Facebook The evening before nearly every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dogcatcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least favorite, or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in my next FA follower report.