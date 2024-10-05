Lindt & Sprungli Is A Wonderful Chocolatier And A Real GARP Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Lindt & Sprüngli's luxurious brand image and pricing power drive strong earnings, with HY24 results showing 7% organic sales growth and a 14.5% increase in operating profits.
  • The company's direct-to-consumer sales channel and new retail stores have significantly boosted market share, particularly in emerging markets.
  • My DCF calculation suggests Lindt stock is trading at its intrinsic value, making it an attractive long-term GARP pick despite potential short-term volatility.
  • Lindt's robust brand and effective cost management position it well to weather economic uncertainties and maintain profitability throughout business cycles.
  • Buy rating initiated (rating upgrade).

Investment Thesis

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCPK:LDSVF)(OTCPK:CHLSY)(OTCPK:COCXF) continues to be one of my favourite businesses. Their strategy of producing high-end chocolates marketed using a luxurious brand image generates real pricing power for the company.

This translates to

