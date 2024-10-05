Alibaba: Taking Advantage Of The Squeeze To Generate Income
Summary
- The Chinese government's stimulus measures have seen Alibaba's stock move from deeply unloved and undervalued to highly speculative and fairly valued.
- The options market shows investors are scrambling to gain upside exposure, which is often the sign of a Gamma squeeze and may indicate the rally is nearing an end.
- Valuations have doubled from their lows, with P/E ratio rising from 9x to 15x and the FCF yield dropping from 13% to 6.6%, which is no longer particularly attractive.
- Selling call options on Alibaba allows investors to capitalize on high implied volatility, offering high income for those willing to miss out on further capital gains.
