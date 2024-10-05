When we think of the ongoing AI revolution, one of the first (probably the first) businesses that comes to mind is NVIDIA (NVDA). Rightly so, the Company is an undisputed leader in the GPU environment, delivering cutting-edge processing hardware
Micron Technology: One Of The Top Picks In The AI Hardware Landscape
Summary
- Micron provides essential memory and storage solutions, which are crucial for AI and cloud computing.
- Micron's new 12-Hi HBM3E memory stacks offer 36GB capacity, 50% more than previous versions, enabling larger AI models and faster data processing.
- Micron benefits from strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and TSM, ensuring compatibility and enhancing its role in the AI-driven hardware space.
- Micron's advanced memory technology meets the growing demand for AI hardware, positioning the company to thrive alongside industry leaders like NVIDIA.
- Despite of the great market positioning, set to benefit from the ongoing AI revolution, Micron Technology remains undervalued.
