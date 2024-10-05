Note: I previously covered FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) in April. In the article, I wrote about FLNG's strengths: its high-spec fleet, attractive dividends, and healthy balance sheet. The company offered a good balance between fleet qualities, LTV, yields, and valuation. In April, FLNG traded at 103% PNAV. I gave
FLEX LNG: LNG Shipping Idea For Income-Minded Investors; Rating Unchanged
Summary
- FLEX LNG owns 13 LNG carriers with an average age of 4.8 years. Nine of the ships have MEGA/MEGI engines, while the other four have X-DF engines.
- Despite a 33% QoQ net income decline in 2Q24 due to seasonality and higher operating expenses, FLNG maintains a strong balance sheet and attractive dividends.
- For 2Q24, the company declared a $0.75/share quarterly dividend. At the present stock price, the LTM yield is 11.90%.
- FLNG's stock trades at 112% PNAV, higher than peers CLCO and CCEC, yet remains a buy due to its superior fleet and robust financials.
