FLEX LNG: LNG Shipping Idea For Income-Minded Investors; Rating Unchanged

Oct. 05, 2024 4:28 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) StockCLCO, CCEC
KD Research profile picture
KD Research
1.69K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • FLEX LNG owns 13 LNG carriers with an average age of 4.8 years. Nine of the ships have MEGA/MEGI engines, while the other four have X-DF engines.
  • Despite a 33% QoQ net income decline in 2Q24 due to seasonality and higher operating expenses, FLNG maintains a strong balance sheet and attractive dividends.
  • For 2Q24, the company declared a $0.75/share quarterly dividend. At the present stock price, the LTM yield is 11.90%.
  • FLNG's stock trades at 112% PNAV, higher than peers CLCO and CCEC, yet remains a buy due to its superior fleet and robust financials.

Front view of a big LNG tanker ship traveling with full speed

SHansche

Note: I previously covered FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) in April. In the article, I wrote about FLNG's strengths: its high-spec fleet, attractive dividends, and healthy balance sheet. The company offered a good balance between fleet qualities, LTV, yields, and valuation. In April, FLNG traded at 103% PNAV. I gave

This article was written by

KD Research profile picture
KD Research
1.69K Followers
I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News