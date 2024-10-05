U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Standard Aero Soars In 7-IPO Week, While Big Tech Names Join Pipeline

Renaissance Capital IPO Research
  • Seven IPOs debuted in the US this past week, raising a combined $1.8 billion.
  • Six companies submitted initial filings this past week, most notably Ingram Micro and Cerebras Systems.
  • As many as six companies are expected to price their IPOs in the upcoming week, including two large deals.

Seven IPOs debuted in the US this past week, raising a combined $1.8 billion. Most of the week's proceeds came from Carlyle-backed StandardAero (SARO), which popped 37% in its debut. The other six deals garnered more muted responses, with single-digit

Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

