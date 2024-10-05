Seven IPOs debuted in the US this past week, raising a combined $1.8 billion. Most of the week's proceeds came from Carlyle-backed StandardAero (SARO), which popped 37% in its debut. The other six deals garnered more muted responses, with single-digit
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Standard Aero Soars In 7-IPO Week, While Big Tech Names Join Pipeline
Summary
- Seven IPOs debuted in the US this past week, raising a combined $1.8 billion.
- Six companies submitted initial filings this past week, most notably Ingram Micro and Cerebras Systems.
- As many as six companies are expected to price their IPOs in the upcoming week, including two large deals.
