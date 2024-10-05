It's no secret that this year, small and midsized businesses have been hurting. Yelp (YELP) has reported that businesses, especially in the restaurant sector, are preparing for a chillier macroeconomic environment and are slashing their marketing budgets. Software companies, especially those
LegalZoom: Buy The Weakness And Hold On For Value
Summary
- Initiating LegalZoom at a buy rating after a sharp ~40% YTD decline.
- The company has a new CEO and has laid off 15% of its workers, with an eye to regaining margin momentum in the second half of 2024.
- The company is also de-emphasizing business formation to focus on more stable subscription offerings.
- Trading at just ~7x current-year adjusted EBITDA, LegalZoom is a great bargain as it embarks on a wholesale business transformation.
