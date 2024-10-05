CFRA's Stovall On The Election, The Fed, And The Market Road Ahead

Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research, begins by discussing the three primary forces driving equities in Q3 and Q4 – Chinese stimulus, fading inflation pressures, and Fed rate cuts.
He then covers the impact of the presidential election on the markets, and what history says about stocks in the first year of a new administration.
We next discuss favorite sectors - stocks in groups like healthcare, industrials, and healthcare that CFRA’s methodology favors - and the impact of a falling dollar on gold and global markets.
By Mike Larson
Larson - What stocks should you buy? What sectors should you target? Ask 10 different experts and you might get 10 different answers. But today's guest on the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast doesn't just share his opinions. His answers are grounded
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.
Recommended For You
Related Analysis
Trending Analysis
Trending News
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.