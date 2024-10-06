Intel's AI-Powered Turnaround
Summary
- Intel's recent 30% dip presents a golden buying opportunity due to its promising turnaround program aiming to improve AI exposure.
- Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Intel's turnaround, with EPS expected to rebound significantly in 2025 and beyond, driven by AI advancements.
- Intel's robust R&D budget, custom AI chips, and governmental support under the CHIPS Act position it well against competitors like Nvidia and AMD.
- Despite risks like high volatility, leveraged balance sheet, and potential recession, the technical setup suggests a bullish reversal, making Intel a compelling buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.