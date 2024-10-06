Intel's AI-Powered Turnaround

DT Invest profile picture
DT Invest
846 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Intel's recent 30% dip presents a golden buying opportunity due to its promising turnaround program aiming to improve AI exposure.
  • Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Intel's turnaround, with EPS expected to rebound significantly in 2025 and beyond, driven by AI advancements.
  • Intel's robust R&D budget, custom AI chips, and governmental support under the CHIPS Act position it well against competitors like Nvidia and AMD.
  • Despite risks like high volatility, leveraged balance sheet, and potential recession, the technical setup suggests a bullish reversal, making Intel a compelling buy.
Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My thesis

Some might say that my previous bullish Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (NEOE:INTC:CA) call failed as the stock dipped by 30% since July 5. I cannot agree here, since the recent dip provides a golden buying opportunity, in my

This article was written by

DT Invest profile picture
DT Invest
846 Followers
As an investor who started my path five years ago with my own capital, I represent a blend of hands on experience and academic background in corporate finance. Due to my relatively young age I thrive on discovering long-duration growth opportunities and actively seek out opportunities that align with my risk-taker mindset. In addition to my appetite for growth, I also understand the importance of balancing the portfolio with low-volatility dividend-playing names to be a well-rounded investor. In my analysis I prefer to rely on fundamentals with the business and strategic perspectives the most important in my opinion. As a person with the financial background I also pay attention on a company's financial performance and how intrinsic value of the stock looks compared to its price in real life. This does not mean that I am seeking deep discounts, but what I am looking is high-quality names with reasonable valuations. My experience as an investor taught me that if something is excessively cheap there are potentially numerous reasons for it and it is better to stay away from deep discounts. I invite readers to subscribe and follow my analysis because I am focusing on high-quality names, which does not necessarily mean only well-known companies but also potential new stars capable of delivering exponential share price growth over the long distance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News