Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: Likely To Become A Major Player Amongst Its Peers

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund shows strong fundamentals and growth, with solid dividend coverage and a healthy portfolio, despite its short track record.
  • MSDL's investment-grade credit ratings and manageable debt positions them well for future growth, but high exposure to floating rate loans poses risks.
  • Trading at a slight discount to NAV, MSDL offers a compelling buy opportunity for income-oriented investors, though upside is limited due to potential rate declines.
  • I rate MSDL a hold due to limited upside, high floating rate loan exposure, and the potential for tighter financials moving forward.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Baseball Game

adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

As a buy and hold investor I typically don't pay any attention to newly IPO'd companies as there's not much data to study when assessing them. But as a BDC enthusiast, as I like to call



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
5.14K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL, ARCC, CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSDL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News