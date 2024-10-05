Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) on Friday eked out a weekly gain while also posting a four-week win streak for the first time since mid-May. Sentiment was subdued for most of the week as traders kept a close eye on the escalating situation in the Middle East. However, a blowout jobs report on Friday provided a much-needed boost to the mood and helped the S&P (SP500) eventually end the week in the green.



On Tuesday, geopolitics were thrust into the spotlight after Iran launched about 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The situation continued to grab eyeballs, especially on Thursday, amid expectations for an Israeli response. WTI crude oil futures (CL1:COM) surged more than 9% for the week, while the S&P 500 energy sector was the best-performing sector of the week.



At home, a massive strike of dockworkers at U.S. ports in the East and Gulf coasts—the first since 1977—grabbed eyeballs. The strike eventually lasted three days until the International Longshoremen's Association, the union representing the port workers, reached a new tentative agreement.



Friday's nonfarm payrolls report showed the addition of 254K jobs in the U.S. in September, significantly higher than the 132.5K consensus. The data pointed to strong hiring in the labor market and led to investors dialing back their expectations for a large 50 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November to zero.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) added +0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) gained +0.1%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) also rose +0.1%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

