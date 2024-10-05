My last three articles on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have all been Buy ratings, primarily as I consider Microsoft reasonably valued with a stable long-term growth trajectory. Since my August Microsoft analysis, the stock has gained 6% in price. Leading
Microsoft: Anticipating Strong Q1 As AI ROI Becomes Clearer
Summary
- Microsoft is likely to have a strong Q1, with Azure and AI services being the core growth drivers to look out for.
- The company is establishing a clearer AI ROI horizon. As a result, I expect this to sustain and increase market sentiment over the coming years.
- However, geopolitical factors are likely to severely impact Microsoft if current conditions escalate. Big tech valuations are not appealing in light of this.
- As a result of my comprehensive analysis, I still consider Microsoft a Buy, with a 12-month price target of $480+. However, strategic portfolio diversification is crucial at this time.
