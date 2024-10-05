Enovix: Manufacturing Ramping Up Through H2 But Investor Dilution Ahead

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
457 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Enovix is a pre-profit battery manufacturer trading 30% below its IPO price, focusing on higher energy density silicon-anode cells using their unique patented cell architecture.
  • Wall Street estimates assume the company will achieve roughly 4.6% market share across their $12bn TAM in FY27.
  • Financial forecasts suggest profitability by FY27, but high cash burn and potential dilution pose risks, justifying a 'hold' rating.
  • Despite dilution concerns, Enovix's technological edge and potential for new deals in 2025-2026 offer upside, possibly triggering a short squeeze.
  • The company is focusing on working through the sales funnel speaking with and supplying OEMs with sample batches. Smartphone orders are expected in 2025.

Enovix Corporation headquarters in Fremont, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Background

Envoix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is pre-profit battery designer and manufacturer valued at $1.8bn who came to market during the SPAC boom in 2021. Enovix trades roughly 30% below its initial floating price of $13.60.

The company has a patented

This article was written by

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
457 Followers
I'm an IMC qualified contributor who's followed financial markets for 5 years and has worked professionally in primary investment research for over 2 years. I'm a generalist who enjoys researching businesses from a buttom's up angle with a deep interest in smaller under covered companies where there is greater opportunity for mis-pricing and finding asymmetric opportunities where the downside is limited.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News