VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For September 2024

  • Bitcoin reacted strongly to the Fed’s rate cut and China’s stimulus, rallying 7.7% and beating Gold (+5%), Ethereum (+3.2%), MSCI ACWI (+2.3%) and the S&P (+1.7%).
  • Bitcoin’s daily correlation with the Nasdaq is back to late 2023 levels, above 0.62 on a 30-day average. Allocators may want to see this fall before getting more aggressive.
  • Interest in stablecoins continued to grow in September as Sony Bank and Revolut announced they will launch stablecoins.
  • The business model of the stablecoin issuer is to partner with entities that can attract usage demand such as crypto exchanges, blockchains, and dApps.

In September, Bitcoin rose 7.7% in response to the Fed lowering rates and China's stimulus, while Ethereum lagged (+3.2%) as it continues to face market share loss and much lower fee generation.

VanEck's mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company's founding in 1955.

