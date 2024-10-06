I love founder-led companies, and one that has thrived since arriving on the scene in the late 1940s is DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). The company has only had three different CEOs during that entire time span
DICK'S Sporting Goods: A High-Quality Business With A Stretched Valuation
Summary
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, founded in 1948, now operates 861 locations across 47 states, partnering with major brands like Nike and Under Armour.
- The company sees growth potential through new store concepts like "House of Sport" and "Field House," and the Gamechanger app for youth sports.
- Despite strong revenue growth and share buybacks, Dick’s faces intense competition from other sporting goods retailers, outdoor stores, and online giants like Amazon.
- Financially robust, Dick’s expects FY 2024 revenue of $13.1-$13.2 billion and diluted EPS of $13.55-$13.90, but I believe the valuation is currently too high.
