Super Micro Computer: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Super Micro Computer's shares have crashed again after a DOJ probe into SMCI's accounting practices was announced days ago.
- Despite the DOJ investigation, I believe SMCI's strong underlying business and server market potential make it an attractive investment ahead of Q1'25 earnings.
- The company's recent 10-for-1 stock split and low valuation offer a unique buying opportunity, especially with anticipated strong earnings being presented at the end of the month.
- The DOJ probe has created a negative short-term sentiment overhang, but I see this as a chance to invest when others are fearful.
- Shares have a very attractive risk profile considering a deeply attractive opportunity in the expanding server industry. SMCI is expected to deliver very strong EPS growth long term, outmatching estimates for Nvidia or AMD.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMCI, AMD, NVDA, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
