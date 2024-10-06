Visa: Buy The Dip After DOJ Suit
Summary
- Visa faces a DOJ antitrust lawsuit over alleged anticompetitive practices in the debit card market, but the long-term impact is expected to be minimal.
- Visa's extensive network, financial strength, and adaptability suggest it can withstand regulatory scrutiny without significant damage to its competitive standing.
- Historical precedents, like Mastercard's FTC settlement, indicate Visa can adjust practices without undermining its core business model.
- Despite DOJ headwinds, Visa remains a high-quality business with strong financial performance, rendering the recent share dip a potential buying opportunity.
